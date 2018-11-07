Home States Andhra Pradesh

3 arrested, gold worth Rs 3.89 lakh recovered

KADAPA: The police arrested three thieves in two separate incidents and recovered gold ornaments, weighing 132 grams, worth `3.89 lakh from them.Addressing a press conference in the DSP office here on Tuesday, DSP Sk Masum Basha said that two thieves Pitti Sharat Kumar and Kotti Naresh were committing thefts to fund their vices. Sharat stole `80,000 from his uncle’s house. He was caught and served sentence in Madanapalle jail. While in prison, he befriended Kotti Naresh. After coming out of jail, the duo committed a theft in a bank employee’s house. They also committed two thefts under I Town police station limits.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by CI Padmanabhan arrested the duo at RTC bus station and recovered 101 grams of gold jewellery worth `3.03 lakh from them.Chinna Chowk CI Padmanabhan arrested another thief Mancha Vamsikrishna at Pushpagiri School. The thief had stolen the bag of a marriage party, which contained `5,000 cash and one necklace weighing 31 grams.

The DSP announced a reward to CI Padmanbhan, SI Konda Reddy and ID party personnel for nabbing the accused.

