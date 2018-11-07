Home States Andhra Pradesh

Collector warns victims of action against inflating Titli damage figures

Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has cancelled his scheduled visit to Ichchapuram, one of the worst cyclone-affected mandals in the district, on Wednesday to celebrate Diwali.

Published: 07th November 2018 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has cancelled his scheduled visit to Ichchapuram, one of the worst cyclone-affected mandals in the district, on Wednesday to celebrate Diwali.District collector K Dhanajaya Reddy said on Tuesday that they would invoke R&R Act if any beneficiary was found receiving more compensation than warranted. He also said that they would file criminal cases. Speaking to newsmen in Srikakulam, he said that about 4,29,083 entries were registered in the enumeration and of which about 3,95,481 entries had been verified at three levels.

After verification, about 3.16 lakh entries were made in Real Term Governance Service (RTGS) for approval of the compensation.About 70,000 more entries are yet to be entered into the RTGS for approval, he added. Similarly, about 30,000 entries had remained pending at various levels.

On the Titli Uddanam Reconstruction Project Unit (TURPU), which was initiated by the chief minister for the overall development of Uddanam, the collector said that about Rs 50 crore had been received from various donors for the cyclone relief. Instead of operating the funds from the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF), the donations would be maintained separately for the development of Uddanam exclusively, he said.

“We will also mobilise CSR funds from various industries. The  government has decided to provide grants for the TURPU for various development works, in addition to the support from the corporate and other agencies,” he said.

