Gold, silver tumble out of bank lockers of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths, led by P Ramadevi, DSP of CIU, continued their raids on properties of Saragadam Venkata Rao, an Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI) in the DTC office, for the fourth consecutive day. On Tuesday, the ACB sleuths raided the houses of Rao’s personal driver P Mohan Rao and his co-brother Kiran Kumar in connection with the disproportionate assets case investigation and unearthed more assets. It may be recalled that the accused officer was arrested and produced in the ACB court, which remanded him up to November 16. According to the ACB, the value of total illegal wealth of Venkata Rao seized so far is around Rs 5 crore, and the market value may be close to `70 crore.

During thorough checks and lockers inventory on Monday and Tuesday, the ACB officials found more details of disproportionate assets of the tainted officer.The ACB officials found 1.79 kg of gold ornaments in two lockers of Bank of Maharashtra, Muralinagar branch. In another locker of SBI, ITI junction branch, 1.34 kg of gold ornaments and 10 kg of silver articles were found. From the locker of Sri Gowri Co-operative Bank Ltd, Akkayyapalem, the ACB officials found fixed deposits worth `75,000. During the course of investigation, Rao’s driver Mohan Rao revealed that the accused officer had given him three carton boxes and two suitcases to keep them in his safe custody for sometime.

Later, he shifted the boxes and suitcases to his co-brother Kiran Kumar’s house which is situated at Srinivasa Nagar, Thatichetlapalem on the same day. With this information, the ACB officials conducted further searches and seized property documents.