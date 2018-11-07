Home States Andhra Pradesh

Government to set up Rayalaseema Steel Corporation with Rs 2,000 crore fund

The Cabinet also approved to set up Rayalaseema Steel Corporation Limited with a financial allocation of Rs 2,000 crore.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Keen on laying the foundation stone for the integrated steel plant in Kadapa district within a month, the State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, approved the proposal to set up the steel factory with its funds if the Centre does not come forward to set up the facility.

Before going ahead with its plan, the State government will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioning three proposals regarding the project.They include the Centre setting up the project with all support from the State government, both the Centre and State governments setting up the project jointly or the State government taking up the project on its own if there is no response from the Centre.

The Cabinet also approved to set up Rayalaseema Steel Corporation Limited with a financial allocation of Rs 2,000 crore. It will act as a Special Purpose Vehicle to set up the steel plant in Kadapa.The Cabinet also decided to appoint P Madhusudhan, former Managing Director of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, as the MD of the Corporation.

The Cabinet decided to take up the project as joint-venture with private firms.Total expenditure of the project will be around Rs 12,000 crore.The Cabinet felt that the government should take up the project as a challenge as it will create huge employment opportunities.

Letters to Prime Minister, Home Minister   

The Cabinet decided to send three letters to PM Modi resenting the attitude of the Centre towards AP. In the first letter,  the State government will appeal to the Centre to take a final call on Kadapa steel plant  
In the second letter, the State government will explain the failure of the Centre to fulfil the promises made to AP. Special category status issue, non-implementation of AP Reorganisation Act, denial of funds to backward districts and non-approval of Polavaram DPR will also be mentioned
The third letter will be addressed to the Union Home Minister urging the Centre to release cylone relief funds to the State at the earliest  

