Jagan case hearing on November 8

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Considering the plea of the senior counsel for YSR Congress president Jagan Mohan Reddy, seeking an urgent hearing of the petition filed in connection with the recent attack on the petitioner, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the registry to take steps for the matter to be posted for hearing before the bench headed by Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan on Thursday.

As the Chief Justice was on leave on Tuesday, senior counsel CV Mohan Reddy, appearing for Jagan, made a mention before another bench with a plea to have an urgent hearing of the writ petition filed by Jagan seeking probe into the attack on him at Visakhapatnam airport on October 25 this year be given to any appropriate independent agency not under the AP government.