By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: It has been learnt that Muppala Lakshmana Rao alias Ganapathi, the secretary of the central committee, has been replaced by Nambala Kesava Rao alias Basawaraju. Kesava Rao currently is working as the secretary of the central military commission of the Maoists.Unable to bear responsibilities due to his old age (67), Ganapathi voluntarily dropped out from the key position in the central committee. Politburo elected Kesava Rao as the secretary of the central committee unanimously.