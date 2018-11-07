Krishna to have water monitoring station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With over 5.9 lakh cubic metres of concrete work underway in Amaravati, the possibility of pollutants entering Krishna river, the lifeline of Krishna and Guntur districts, can’t be ruled out. As the issue has become one of the important topic of discussion among environmentalists, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has decided to take steps to monitor the condition of the river, on whose banks the capital is being built.

The authority has decided to install an ‘online continuous river water quality monitoring station’ to get real time data on the changes, if any, in the river.“Since a lot of construction activities are going on, we are going to monitor the quality of the water. Initially, we plan to install a station upstream of Prakasam Barrage, near Kondaveeti Vagu Pumping Station. Display boards with real time information of the quality of the water on various parameters will be arranged for the public as well,” a senior official explained.

The station is expected to cost close to `34 lakh and will be ready in three months once the tenders are finalised. The official added that only two major rivers, Ganga and Yamuna, in the country have online water quality monitoring stations so far. Since monitoring water quality is one of the mandates in the environmental clearance given for the capital construction in 2015, the real time data will be in sync with the dashboard of Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board and Central Pollution Control Board. The authority also said that the station could be helpful in taking rectification steps, if any pollutants are found.

Meanwhile, the Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd has invited Request For Proposal (RFP) for the Vijayawada-Amaravati Gateway project.