Lack of security leaves girls’ hostel inmates vulnerable

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Girl students from rural areas, who are pursuing their education by residing at government and private hostels in the district, are leading a miserable life. A number of incidents of harassment have come to light in recent times. In one such incident, a first-year degree student committed suicide at a residential college hostel in the city under suspicious circumstances. It is being rumoured that the girl took the extreme step due to pressure following some unsavoury incidents that had taken place at the hostel earlier.

Five months ago, a similar incident took place at the Government College hostel. Such cases are being reported from several hostels where students from rural areas are residing. Six months ago, some miscreants entered KVR College and resorted to violence in the hostel. Despite poor facilities and security issues, the students are left with no other option other than taking shelter in these hostels.As many as 40 government and almost all private colleges and schools in the district are maintaining hostels in which 15,000 girls and women are residing. The condition of most hostels, especially government hostels, are pathetic with most of them having no windows and compound walls. Worse, no security is provided to the inmates even in the night time. “At least 70 per cent of hostel students are faced with eve-teasing by boy students and harassment by their male teachers. There is a need to take corrective steps immediately,” said K Sivaramudu, a parent.

At least 20 hostels in the district have no compound walls and gates. Some of the main doors and windows of rooms are also damaged. Even the walls and roofs are damaged. “There is scope for thefts and entry of eve-teasers into the hostels. Security needs to be improved. Otherwise, anything can happen to us,” said R Swarnalatha, a polytechnic student at Nandyal.

Same is the situation at KVR Government College for women in Kurnool. The college is situated near the railway station and on the banks of KC Canal. There is a wine shop adjacent to the college.G Vijay Bhaskar Yadav, president of SC/ST and BC Teachers’ Organisation, and hostel warden criticised the government for not taking care of security of girls in hostels. He asked whether the government will sustain the pain if anything goes wrong against children who are pursuing education by staying in the hostels. He asked the government to allocate sufficient funds and strengthen the hostels in the district, particularly the girls’ hostels.

An officer, on condition of anonymity, told Express that 10 hostels are under his control and there is no problem in any of them. He said the hostels have night watchmen.

