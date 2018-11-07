Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lack of security leaves girls’ hostel inmates vulnerable

Girl students from rural areas, who are pursuing their education by residing at government and private hostels in the district, are leading a miserable life.

Published: 07th November 2018 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Girl students from rural areas, who are pursuing their education by residing at government and private hostels in the district, are leading a miserable life. A number of incidents of harassment have come to light in recent times. In one such incident, a first-year degree student committed suicide at a residential college hostel in the city under suspicious circumstances. It is being rumoured that the girl took the extreme step due to pressure following some unsavoury incidents that had taken place at the hostel earlier.

Five months ago, a similar incident took place at the Government College hostel. Such  cases are being reported from several hostels where students from rural areas are residing. Six months ago, some miscreants entered KVR College and resorted to violence in the hostel. Despite poor facilities and security issues, the students are left with no other option other than taking shelter in these hostels.As many as 40 government and almost all private colleges and schools in the district are maintaining hostels in which 15,000 girls and women are residing. The condition of most hostels, especially government hostels, are pathetic with most of them having no windows and compound walls. Worse, no security is provided to the inmates even in the night time. “At least 70 per cent of hostel students are faced with eve-teasing by boy students and harassment by their male teachers. There is a need to take corrective steps immediately,” said K Sivaramudu, a parent.

At least 20 hostels in the district have no compound walls and gates. Some of the main doors and windows of rooms are also damaged. Even the walls and roofs are damaged. “There is scope for thefts and entry of eve-teasers into the hostels. Security needs to be improved. Otherwise, anything can happen to us,” said R Swarnalatha, a polytechnic student at Nandyal.

Same is the situation at KVR Government College for women in Kurnool. The college is situated near the railway station and on the banks of KC Canal. There is a wine shop adjacent to the college.G Vijay Bhaskar Yadav, president of SC/ST and BC Teachers’ Organisation, and hostel warden criticised the government for not taking care of security of girls in hostels. He asked whether the government will sustain the pain if anything goes wrong against children who are pursuing education by staying in the hostels. He asked the government to allocate sufficient funds and strengthen the hostels in the district, particularly the girls’ hostels.

An officer, on condition of anonymity, told Express that 10 hostels are under his control and there is no problem in any of them. He said the hostels have night watchmen.

How safe are girls in hostels?
At least 20 hostels in the district have no compound walls and gates.
Despite poor facilities and security issues, the students are left with no other option other than taking shelter in these hostels.
Six months ago, some miscreants entered KVR College and resorted to violence in the hostel.
“At least 70 per cent of hostel students are faced with eve-teasing by boy students and harassment by their male teachers. There is a need to take corrective steps immediately,” says K Sivaramudu, a parent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp