Ryot barters 90 quintal maize for cow in Guntur

Buying gold and silver jewelleries on Dhanteras, the festival that marks the beginning of Diwali, is considered auspicious.

GUNTUR: Buying gold and silver jewelleries on Dhanteras, the festival that marks the beginning of Diwali, is considered auspicious. However, a farmer from Guntur district wanted a cow for the occasion, but did not want to pay for the animal in the conventional way.

The farmer, Vamuri Murali Krishna, recently got himself a cow by bartering 90 quintals of maize crop with Edpuganti Kutumba Rao (Bujji) from Potharlanka of Kollur mandal.Murali Krishna said, “I enquired with locals and a cow owner Kutumba Rao about the market value of the milch animal and found out that it is `1,51,200. When I proposed the offer of trading maize for a cow, Kutumba Rao did not agree initially. Later, after discussing with his wife, he accepted my proposal.”  

“The present value for maize is `1,680 per quintal, which is why we both agreed to seal the deal for 90 quintals of the crop,” he said, adding that his family insisted on having a cow for the month of Kartik.

