Two TN woodcutters held, 62 red sanders logs worth Rs 50 lakh  seized

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The police and forest department officials arrested two red sanders woodcutters and seized 62 logs worth `50 lakh from them at Nageshunukonda forest area in Khajipet mandal in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police said that three teams, comprising police and forest officials, conducted extensive combing operations at Nageshunukonda forest area. The teams spotted 30 woodcutters carrying logs in the forest.

Upon sighting the police, the woodcutters pelted stones at them and fled the spot. However, the police chased them down and managed to arrest two woodcutters. The arrested were identified as Palhani and Chinna Doraina of Salem in Tamil Nadu State. The police seized 62 red sanders logs, weighing 2.5 tonnes, worth `50 lakh and launched a manhunt to nab the escapee woodcutters.