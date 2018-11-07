Vehicle-lifter held, 20 bikes seized

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The police arrested a vehicle lifter and seized 20 motorcycles worth `10 lakh from his possession at Market Circle in Mydukur.Speaking to media here on Tuesday, Mydukur Deputy Superintendent of Police R Srinivasulu said that the police arrested the accused Gorla Chakradhar. He worked in a private firm as a supervisor.Chakradhar started stealing bikes to fund his vices and used to sell them in Kadapa and Kurnool. The Deputy Superintendent of Police presented a cash reward to constables for nabbing the vehicle-lifter.