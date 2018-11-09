Andhra Fire Monitoring Cell set up

Home States Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: The Forest department has set up Fire Monitoring Cell (FMC) to locate fire incidents and to prevent fire accidents in the forest areas in all districts of the State.

The cell with cooperation of Forest Survey of India will work to prevent fire incidents. The government has sanctioned Rs 3 crore to take all measures to prevent forest fires. The cell will get the latest information from across the State to take immediate action to tackle the situation.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Dr Md Ilyaz Rizvi, said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Forest Minister Siddha Raghava Rao have said that necessary funds would be sanctioned in this regard.

 

Fire Monitoring Cell

