AP government asked to submit report on Jagan Mohan Reddy case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday directed the Andhra Pradesh government to submit report in a sealed cover on Friday of the ongoing SIT probe into the incident of attack on YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam airport on Oct 25 this year. The single judge should have heard the writ petition filed by the victim in stead of tagging it with the PIL case, the bench observed. Senior counsel CV Mohan Reddy, appearing for Jagan, told the court that though the attempted murder took place on the life of the petitioner who was an opposition leader in the state legislative assembly, the state police was misleading the entire investigation into a pre-determined direction.

Without any investigation into the incident, both the state chief minister and the DGP stated that the attack was a publicity stunt. To unearth the conspiracy behind the incident there needs a probe by an independent agency which was not under the control of AP government, he added and pointed out that there was no relation between the present case and the PIL as the latter was seeking CBI probe into security lapses at the airport that led to the incident.