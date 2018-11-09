Centre allots Rs 420 crore for Tribal varsity

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what could be a case of rug-pulling from under the feet of TDP, which has been slamming the Centre for not implementing some of the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (APRA), 2014, the Union Cabinet approved the setting up of Central Tribal University.

Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the varsity will be set up at Relli village in Vizianagaram district.In the meeting held on Thursday, the council of ministers also approved the provision of `420 crore towards the first phase expenditure of the varsity.“With this, the Modi government has delivered on all its promises in the education sector given in the AP Reorganisation Act 2014,” Javadekar tweeted. It may be noted that the establishment of a Central Tribal University was one of the provisions in the XIII Schedule of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The TDP government, in March this year, had severed its ties with the BJP-led NDA government over the non-implementation of provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, including special category status.

With the Thursday’s decision, the BJP leaders came down heavily on the TDP. “No State has ever received as many national institutes in four years as AP did under PM Modi’s rule. While CM Naidu indulges in propaganda, PM Modi delivers,” MP GVL Narasimha Rao said.