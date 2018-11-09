Village Revenue Officer found with Rs 4.5-crore ‘illegal’ assets in DA case

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths unearthed illegal assets worth more than Rs 4.5 crore from a Village Revenue Officer (VRO) of a remote village in Kurnool district on Thursday. The officials conducted raids at his residence in Nandyal town, his mother-in-law’s house at Gajulapalle in Mahanandi mandal and his son-in-law’s house in Hyderabad city. The raids were conducted by three special teams, led by ACB DSP V Jayaram Raju.

The ACB DSP said that T Jezibabu, VRO of Pendakambalur village in Rudravaram mandal, was caught in ACB net on July 2, 2018, while he was taking Rs 30,000 as bribe from a farmer. A case was booked against the same day and investigation proved that the VRO has amassed disproportionate income, he said.

Jezibabu, who joined as VRO in the Revenue department in 2012, is found to have amassed assets disproportionate to his income. “So far, we have detected one G+3 building, constructed in an extant of 12 cents, at Viswanagar in Nandyal town, a few house sites at various places in the district, some bonds, 400 grams of gold, 600 grams of silver ornaments and Rs 39,200 in cash besides a car and two motorcycles,” the DSP said. He said that more information is yet to come as search is being conducted at the houses of Jezibabu’s relatives.