Youth electrocuted in Prakasam dist

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A youth was electrocuted and his friend received injuries when the duo came in contact with a live electric wire, while erecting a flexi at Podili in Prakasam district in the early of Thursday.

According to police, Gurram Jeevan (25) of Nethapalem in Podili and his friend Sadu Praveen of the same area were erecting a flexi near Sivalayam Centre on the occasion of oath-taking ceremony of Sivalayam’s new Trust Board chairperson.

An iron rod which was in their hands accidentally came in contact with a passing electric wire and the duo received electric shock.Jeevan suffered severe injuries and died while undergoing treatment at Podili government hospital. Praveen suffered minor injuries. The Podili police registered a case and took up investigation.