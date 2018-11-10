GITAM admission notification for 2019-20 released, admission test to be held at 50 centres

Home States Andhra Pradesh

GITAM Deemed to be University vice-chancellor MS Prasada Rao on Friday released the notification for GITAM Admission Test (GAT-2019).

GITAM vice-chancellor MS Prasada Rao releasing GAT 2019 notification

VISAKHAPATNAM: GITAM Deemed to be University vice-chancellor MS Prasada Rao on Friday released the notification for GITAM Admission Test (GAT-2019). Speaking on the occasion, he said GAT-2019 will be conducted in April for admissions to B Tech, B Arch, BPharma, M Tech, M Arch and M Pharma courses offered at Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Bengaluru for the 2019-20 academic year.
The varsity offers 10 B Tech, 19 M Tech, programmes and two engineering dual degree programmes, he said. GAT 2019 will be conducted at 50 centres, he added.

Aerospace Engineering course is being offered at Hyderabad Campus and biotechnology at Visakhapatnam Campus, while the B Arch, and B Pharma courses are offered at both campuses. The M Arch, and M Pharma courses are offered at Visakhapatnam Campus.

Prasada Rao said looking at the growing demand of electronics industry, GITAM is launching a new course, which would be M Tech in Electronics Design and Technology at Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad from 2019 academic year. The online admission test will be conducted at 50 centres across the country from April 10 to 22 next year. Candidates can apply online on website www.gitam.edu from November 9. GAT-2019 applications are also available at counters set up at Union Bank of India, Indian Bank and Karur Vysa  Bank branches. The registration fee for boys is `1,000 and `600 for girls.

The last date to apply for GAT-2019 is March 30. Online slot booking for GAT-2019 will be opened on April 5, 6 and 7. The candidate can download hall ticket from above-mentioned website from April 5 onwards.

GAT-2019 results will be announced on April 26. The counselling for admissions will be held in the second week of  May. The duration of the test is two hours, he said. The applicants can download the GAT-2019 syllabus directly from the website. Candidates seeking admission to B Arch should qualify in NATA or JEE (Main).

Merit scholarships

Visakhapatnam: To encourage students on national level, GITAM Deemed to be University has decided to offer merit scholarships of `20 crore from 2019 academic year, GITAM vice-chancellor MS Prasada Rao said here on Friday. Addressing a press conference at GITAM Vizag City Centre, Prasada Rao said the university would offer free education to top rankers in GITAM Admission Test-2019 (GAT-2019) and other entrance tests such as JEE main exam, AP-EAMCET and the like

