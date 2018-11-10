Home States Andhra Pradesh

HC grants AP government time till Tuesday to submit report

Besides, the bench directed the officials of CISF and Airport Authority of India to clarify on the issues falling under their jurisdiction.

Published: 10th November 2018 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the court would not monitor the ongoing SIT probe into attack on YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam International Airport on October 25, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday granted time to the State government till Tuesday for filing status report of the investigation in a sealed cover before the court. The bench also directed the government to place the details of SIT officials, who are probing the case.

Besides, the bench directed the officials of CISF and Airport Authority of India to clarify on the issues falling under their jurisdiction. The bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt was dealing with the petition filed by Jagan seeking probe into the attack by any agency not under the control of the AP government.

Senior counsel CV Mohan Reddy, appearing for Jagan, told the court that the investigation by the police was going on in a pre-determined manner.  The bench asked the petitioner’s counsel whether the victim had given his statement to the police? In reply, he said that the petitioner has not given his statement since he has no confidence on the police, and hence seeking probe by an independent agency.

At this stage, AP advocate general Dammalapati Srinivas told the court that the petitioner had so far not handed over the shirt, containing the blood stains to the police and was not cooperating with the ongoing probe. Besides, the knife, which was used in the attack, was taken away by the followers of the petitioner and handed over to the police later after cleaning it. He urged the court to direct the petitioner to cooperate with the investigation team. The bench adjourned the case to November 13.

Who certified Jagan was fit to travel?

The bench asked the counsel for the Centre as to how the airport officials allowed victim-petitioner (Jagan) to leave for Hyderabad immediately after the incident. Who has certified that the victim was fit to travel and how the victim knows that he was not severely injured? the bench questioned. Assistant solicitor general K Lakshman, appearing for the Centre, sought some time to get the required information.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Visakhapatnam International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp