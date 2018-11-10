HC grants AP government time till Tuesday to submit report

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the court would not monitor the ongoing SIT probe into attack on YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam International Airport on October 25, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday granted time to the State government till Tuesday for filing status report of the investigation in a sealed cover before the court. The bench also directed the government to place the details of SIT officials, who are probing the case.

Besides, the bench directed the officials of CISF and Airport Authority of India to clarify on the issues falling under their jurisdiction. The bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt was dealing with the petition filed by Jagan seeking probe into the attack by any agency not under the control of the AP government.

Senior counsel CV Mohan Reddy, appearing for Jagan, told the court that the investigation by the police was going on in a pre-determined manner. The bench asked the petitioner’s counsel whether the victim had given his statement to the police? In reply, he said that the petitioner has not given his statement since he has no confidence on the police, and hence seeking probe by an independent agency.

At this stage, AP advocate general Dammalapati Srinivas told the court that the petitioner had so far not handed over the shirt, containing the blood stains to the police and was not cooperating with the ongoing probe. Besides, the knife, which was used in the attack, was taken away by the followers of the petitioner and handed over to the police later after cleaning it. He urged the court to direct the petitioner to cooperate with the investigation team. The bench adjourned the case to November 13.

Who certified Jagan was fit to travel?

The bench asked the counsel for the Centre as to how the airport officials allowed victim-petitioner (Jagan) to leave for Hyderabad immediately after the incident. Who has certified that the victim was fit to travel and how the victim knows that he was not severely injured? the bench questioned. Assistant solicitor general K Lakshman, appearing for the Centre, sought some time to get the required information.