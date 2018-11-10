NCD team visits Tenali hosp

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: AP State Non Communicable Diseases (NCD) team visited the Tenali government hospital and directed the doctors to conduct camps and create awareness among people about the spread of NCD due to consumption of tobacco.

The team, led by Dr Salini Devi, inspected the hospital and told patients to maintain a healthy lifestyle and not smoke in order to avoid diseases.

Speaking about the menace tobacco causes, the doctor said that many people were suffering with cancer and heart and lung diseases because of consuming it at some point of their lives.

She encouraged the suffering patients to share their stories with others so that they get cautioned in time and stop smoking or consuming the substance in any other form. The team expressed satisfaction over the hospital’s campaign against tobacco usage.