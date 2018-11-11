Andhra IT Minister Nara Lokesh is only Indian to take part in Dubai WEF meet today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IT and Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh has emb arked on a three-day visit to Dubai to participate in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

During the conclave, which is set to begin on Sunday, the WEF’s Network of Global Future Councils (NGFC), an interdisciplinary knowledge group dedicated to promote innovation, will deliberate on various global challenges. On the final day of the tour on November 13, Lokesh will interact with Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugus (APNRTS).

According to a press release from the minister’s office, Lokesh is the only Indian to participate in the event, where he would talk about Real-Time Governance. He would discuss how integration of technology will help governance.

The minister is a part of Agile Governance Council, which is one among the many councils in the WEF’s NGFC. The Agile council is an exclusive group of world leaders from different countries, who will discuss various issues.