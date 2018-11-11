AP Cabinet expansion: NMD Farooq, Kidari Sravan to take oath as ministers today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All arrangements are in place at the Grievance Hall in Undavalli for the Cabinet expansion on Sunday. The oath-taking will take place at 11.45 a.m.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, whose Cabinet has no presence of minorities and tribals in the past last four-and-half-years, had decided to induct senior leader and Legislative Council chairperson NMD Farooq and Kidari Sravan, son of Araku MLA Sarveswara Rao who was gunned down by Maoists in Visakhapatnam agency in September this year.

Along with the Cabinet expansion, the Chief Minister, who met some ministers and senior party leaders on Saturday, is learnt to have decided to change the portfolios of some of the ministers. Sources said that Ministry of Minority Welfare and Tribal Welfare will be given to Farooq and Sravan, respectively.

The Medical and Health department, being handled by the CM himself after the resignation of BJP minister Kamineni Srinivas, is likely to be handed over to another minister. In case the CM decides not to change the portfolios of the existing ministers, Farooq, who served as a minister for over a decade in united Andhra Pradesh may be considered for medical and health portfolio.

Meanwhile, both Farooq and Sravan called on the CM at the latter’s residence and thanked him for giving them the opportunity. On the occasion, the CM suggested them to bring fame to the State government and party by making use of the opportunity.

Ahead of the elections next year, Naidu, in an apparent move to woo the minorities, has given new positions to the Muslim legislators in the party. While NMD Farooq from Rayalaseema is set for Cabinet entry, his present position — Legislative Council chairperson — will be given to Sharif from West Godavari district. Similarly, Chand Basha, another leader from Anantapur (Rayalaseema), who joined the TDP from the YSRC, will be appointed as a whip in State Assembly. Kidari Sarveswara Rao was a whip in the State Assembly.

During a meeting with minority leaders, the CM is learnt to have explained to them about the reasons for delay in giving them a place in the State Cabinet and assured them to give good opportunities in the future.

Speaking after meeting, Kadiri legislator Chand Basha felt that the CM might have desisted from inducting him into the Cabinet as he joined the TDP from YSRC. “Naidu might be of the view that the Governor will not administer oath to me citing technical grounds,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sharif said that he was not disappointed for not getting a Cabinet berth. “I am immensely happy for getting the Legislative Council Chairperson’s post.”

Election card?

