Don’t worry about swine flu spread, says official

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “People of Andhra Pradesh need not worry about the spread of swine flu,” Poonam Malakondaiah, principal secretary of Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department, said while addressing a press conference on Saturday.

Though swine flu cases appeared four months earlier than they did last year, the number of cases are less than they were at this time, she added.

According to her, 223 swine flu cases have been registered across the State this year till October 21, while the number stood at 475 last year. Currently, 37 people are being treated for swine flu in both government and private hospitals across the State.

“Due to the drop in temperature, H1N1 virus is active and thus cases are being registered earlier than last year. People should be on high alert, especially pregnant women, children and the elderly. We suggest people to visit hospitals and undergo tests.”