GMC completes online registration for NTR housing scheme

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation completed the process of online registration to allocate plots to the eligible beneficiaries under NTR Urban Housing Scheme at Adavitakkellapadu of Guntur city.

As many as 3,984 houses were built by Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) in the first phase, using shear wall technology. Houses have been constructed on 300 square feet, 360 sq ft and 430 sq ft of land, all including common hall, bed rooms, and kitchen. The remaining houses will be built at Vengalayapalem after land is acquired. The officials said that approximately 60 acres of land is required to build nearly 4,000 houses.

The GMC also decided to lay roads, parks, health centers and commercial complexes as per the direction of the Adavitakkellapadu government.

The first phase of construction of houses is nearly completed and GMC plans to perform house warming ceremony along with the beneficiaries, GMC in-charge commissioner K Ramachandra Reddy said.

The GMC had selected the beneficiaries for the first phase of houses which constructed by APTIDCO at Adavitakkellapadu of Guntur, he added.