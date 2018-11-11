Hyderabad HC notice to government on teachers’ pension plea

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court has recently issued a notice to the Andhra Pradesh government for filing counter affidavit in the petition filed regarding the implementation of the Revised Pension Rules, 1980, to the teachers appointed after September 1, 2004.

The bench was dealing with a batch petition filed by language pandits and special grade teachers from various districts seeking directions to the concerned authorities to implement old pension scheme.