Kurnool TDP leader killed in faction feud

Police said that the victim Someswara Goud was accused in a few cases including one murder case related to faction violence in Devanakonda.

Published: 11th November 2018 08:25 AM

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Faction violence once again erupted in the district claiming the life of a local TDP leader from Devanakonda mandal late on Friday night. The assailants waylaid and attacked the TDP leader with hunting knives leading to his instantaneous death, while his son managed to escape with minor injuries.

The deceased was identified as E Someswara Goud (44), a native of K Venkatapuram village in Devanakonda mandal. He was running a wine shop at Devanakonda. According to information, six persons on two motorcycles waited on the outskirts of Palledoddi village to kill Someswara. 

The assailants intercepted the motorcycle of Someswara around 11.30 pm on Friday and attacked him. When Someswara tried to escape, the assailants sprinkled chilli powder on his face and attacked him. Someswara’s son Siva also received minor injuries in the attack. Police said that Someswara was accused in a few cases including one murder case related to faction violence in Devanakonda. A case of murder was registered, CI Bhaskar Reddy said, adding that faction feud was the reason behind killing of Someswara.

Chilli powder sprinkled into eyes 
