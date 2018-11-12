6 feared drowned at Yarada beach

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Six youngsters were swept away by high tides of Bay of Bengal at Yarada beach on Sunday. Though the local community guards and fishermen reacted swiftly and tried to rescue the youngsters, they were able to save only four of them and the remaining six went missing.

The grieving family members

of missing youths in

Visakhapatnam on Sunday

| EXPRESS

According to sources, a group of 12 youngsters belonging to Durga Nagar and Seethammadhara Housing Board Colony of the Port City went to Yarada beach as Karthika Masam picnic and to celebrate Nagula Chavithi festival. A few students and workers are among the group.

After spending some time joyfully, they had their lunch. Around 3 pm, 10 youths ventured into the sea for a bath. As the sea is rough with high tides, all of them started drowning. When their friends raised an alarm, community guards along with local fishermen rushed to the spot and tried to save the youngsters. Four of them returned to the shore safely and the remaining six are feared drowned.

Having learnt about the drowning, New Port Police rushed to the spot and launched search operation with the help of coastal security police and local fishermen. The missing youths were identified as Devara Vasu (21), Peridi Tirupati Rao (21), Kona Srinivasa Rao (21), S Durga Rao (21), Nakka Ganesh (17) and Rajesh (21). Search operation for the missing youths is on.