Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu misusing public money for personal tours, GVL Narsimharao tells governor

When asked if he had discussed the SIT report on the Visakhapatnam land scam with the Governor, the BJP MP replied in negative.

Published: 12th November 2018 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao with Syed Shahnawaz Hussain in Vizag | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao called on Governor ESL Narasimhan on Sunday and submitted a memorandum alleging that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was misusing public money for political benefits. He added that the BJP was contemplating to file a public interest litigation (PIL) in court against the TDP government for spending public money on personal tours.

Speaking to the media after meeting the Governor, the BJP MP slammed Naidu for claiming to be in a financial crisis, on one hand, and splurging money on luxury trips on the other. He said that they will move court, if necessary, to ensure that every rupee spent by the TDP government was recovered. “In the name of historical necessity, which in fact is a personal necessity as it is a question of its existence, the TDP government is using taxpayers’ money for political tours. We don’t object to the CM meeting other party leaders or holding official meetings. But, we condemn the misuse of public money on special flights and luxury hotels for political image-building. In this regard, I met the Governor,” he said.

He cited the Supreme Court verdict against using public money for political advertisements and added that the TDP was wasting huge money in the name of ‘Dharma Porata Deeksha’ in the State and ‘Save Democracy’ across the country.

The BJP MP also said that the government officials, who issue orders sanctioning money for the political tours of the Chief Minister, would also be held accountable.

“I have also discussed with the Governor the representations we have given to him in the recent past,” he clarified. It maybe recalled that the BJP State leaders met the Governor on multiple occasions in the past few months seeking a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Bhogapuram airport tenders, Personal Deposit (PD) accounts, Amaravati Bonds, misuse of police force in the State and other issues. 

When asked if he had discussed the SIT report on the Visakhapatnam land scam with the Governor, the BJP MP replied in negative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GVL Narasimha Rao ESL Narasimhan Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp