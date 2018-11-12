Chandrababu Naidu misusing public money for personal tours, GVL Narsimharao tells governor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao called on Governor ESL Narasimhan on Sunday and submitted a memorandum alleging that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was misusing public money for political benefits. He added that the BJP was contemplating to file a public interest litigation (PIL) in court against the TDP government for spending public money on personal tours.

Speaking to the media after meeting the Governor, the BJP MP slammed Naidu for claiming to be in a financial crisis, on one hand, and splurging money on luxury trips on the other. He said that they will move court, if necessary, to ensure that every rupee spent by the TDP government was recovered. “In the name of historical necessity, which in fact is a personal necessity as it is a question of its existence, the TDP government is using taxpayers’ money for political tours. We don’t object to the CM meeting other party leaders or holding official meetings. But, we condemn the misuse of public money on special flights and luxury hotels for political image-building. In this regard, I met the Governor,” he said.

He cited the Supreme Court verdict against using public money for political advertisements and added that the TDP was wasting huge money in the name of ‘Dharma Porata Deeksha’ in the State and ‘Save Democracy’ across the country.

The BJP MP also said that the government officials, who issue orders sanctioning money for the political tours of the Chief Minister, would also be held accountable.

“I have also discussed with the Governor the representations we have given to him in the recent past,” he clarified. It maybe recalled that the BJP State leaders met the Governor on multiple occasions in the past few months seeking a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Bhogapuram airport tenders, Personal Deposit (PD) accounts, Amaravati Bonds, misuse of police force in the State and other issues.

When asked if he had discussed the SIT report on the Visakhapatnam land scam with the Governor, the BJP MP replied in negative.