Gas leak from geyser kills 4

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Four persons of a family, including two children, who were asleep, died of a gas leak from the geyser in their house at Rajula Kandriga village in Yerpedu mandal in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased were identified as N Srinivasulu Reddy (35), wife Bujjamma (32), their daughter Bhavya Shree and son Nithin.

Srinivasulu hailed from Punganur and he was a mason by profession. While he was working at Rayachoti in Kadapa district, he eloped with Bujjamma and married her.