Gas leak from geyser kills 4
Published: 12th November 2018 03:27 AM | Last Updated: 12th November 2018 09:34 AM | A+A A-
TIRUPATI: Four persons of a family, including two children, who were asleep, died of a gas leak from the geyser in their house at Rajula Kandriga village in Yerpedu mandal in the early hours of Sunday.
The deceased were identified as N Srinivasulu Reddy (35), wife Bujjamma (32), their daughter Bhavya Shree and son Nithin.
Srinivasulu hailed from Punganur and he was a mason by profession. While he was working at Rayachoti in Kadapa district, he eloped with Bujjamma and married her.