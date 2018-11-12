Home States Andhra Pradesh

Government sanctions 39 Anna Canteens in EG district

In view of the encouraging response, the government has decided to increase the number of Anna Canteens in the State. 

Published: 12th November 2018

The Anna Canteen at Ranigarithota in Vijayawada on Tuesday. CM Naidu will officially inaugurate 103 Anna Canteens across State on Wednesday | EXPRESs

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In view of the encouraging response, the government has decided to increase the number of Anna Canteens in the State. So far, 200 such canteens have been set up. 

The government has accordingly sanctioned 39 Anna canteens for the district, including two in Rajamahendravaram, two in Kakinada and one in each municipality. Around 21 canteens have been sanctioned to be set up in rural areas.

It is also understood that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asked officials concerned to complete selection of locations and other infrastructure facilities at the earliest. Apart from two canteens each coming up in Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram, the work related to the canteens at Tuni, Amalapuram, Ramachandrapuram, Samalkot, Pithapuram, Mandapeta, Yeleswaram is going on briskly.

