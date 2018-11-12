Member of Chaddi gang arrested in Narasaraopet

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The police have arrested a member of the infamous Chaddi gang at Narasaraopet in Guntur district on Sunday and recovered stolen silver ornaments from his possession.

The arrested person was identified as Meda Gora Mosu. A special team has been formed to search for the remaining members, including gang leader Ramsu Bhai.

Narasaraopet Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K Nageswara Rao said the group was allegedly involved in two robbery cases at Sri Rama Heights and Venkata Sai Towers of Bank Colony of Narasaraopet on September 8 and 9.

He said that the five-member gang was also involved in 14 robberies across the State.

The DSP said Meda Gora Mosu came to Narasaraopet to conduct a recce of several vulnerable areas in the town. He told the police that the modus operandi was that a gang member generally selects apartments by conducting a recce and later calls in the remaining members to rob the select houses.

Nageswara Rao said the gang has so far targeted apartments in Narasaraopet, Piduguralla in Guntur district, Rajamahendravaram, Visakhapatnam among others. The police alerted the public about the gang and asked them to install CCTV cameras in their apartments.