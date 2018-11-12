Home States Andhra Pradesh

No increase in power tariff in next fiscal too reiterates CM N Chandrababu Naidu

The State government had not increased power tariff in the 2018-19 fiscal also, as promised by the Chief Minister.

Published: 12th November 2018 10:24 AM

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the AP power utilities are preparing to submit proposals to the APERC on Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) for 2019-2020 fiscal, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has categorically told the officials that the State government will not increase even a single paisa in retail electricity tariffs at any cost. The State government had not increased power tariff in the 2018-19 fiscal also, as promised by the Chief Minister.

In a teleconference with the officials of the Energy Department and power utilities on Sunday, the Chief Minister made it clear that the government was ready to bear the additional financial burden by providing subsidies to power utilities to give succour to 1.38 crore domestic consumers in the State. The power utilities are likely to submit the ARR proposals to the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) in the next couple of weeks. 

“On Vijayadasami, I promised people that there would not be any hike in power tariff. I will stick to my words. Even though the production cost was increased due to the increase in coal prices, our government has been implementing free power supply to 17 lakh farmers by bearing Rs 6,030 crore as subsidy for power sector as a whole, free power up to 100 units to SC, ST households, handloom weavers, dhobi ghats and horticultural nurseries besides providing power subsidy to aqua farmers to a tune of `400 crore. I want to reiterate that public interest is my interest,” Naidu said. 

The Chief Minister wanted officials to focus on creating an efficient system to strengthen power sector and increase financial self-sufficiency of power utilities in all areas in the future. 

“The power utilities need to concentrate and adopt modern technology in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to increase internal efficiency, decrease expenditure and losses and provide 100 per cent interruption-free quality power at affordable prices to consumers. The officials should prepare an action plan for the next 10 years on the stable tariff, quality power supply for sustainable growth in industry and consequently economic development,” he said. Principal secretary for Energy Ajay Jain explained the estimated savings potential of `2,031 crore because of major cost reduction initiatives in the AP power sector. “With the implementation of energy efficiency measures, `3,700 crore-worth investments have come up, while the total investments in the energy sector stand at `3.2 lakh crore,” he said.

When Ajay Jain and CMD of APTransco and MD of APGenco Vijayanand raised some issues such as dues of government departments (Rs 4,306 crore) and some other financial constraints, the CM said, “It is my responsibility to make the power utilities financially viable. But, I will not allow any hike in electricity tariff,” the CM asserted. He also said that the APERC has also become the best in the country by interacting with people at grass root level and taking consumer-friendly decisions which helped power sector in customer servicing. Minister for Energy K Kala Venkata Rao, Chief Secretary  Anil Chandra Punetha and other officials were present.  

