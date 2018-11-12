Rs 5 crore assets found  in third round of raids on AMVI, his aides  

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sleuths of ACB continued raids in the houses of the relatives and friends assistant motor vehicle inspector (AMVI) Saragadam Venkata Rao situated at various places in the city on Saturday and Sunday. In the third phase of the raids at three houses, ACB officials unearthed 2.25 kg gold, Rs 18.9 lakh cash, documents of various fixed assets valued at about Rs 1.2 crore and 10 promissory notes apart from other assets. the market value of the newly-discovered assets is estimated to be Rs 5 crore.

It may be recalled that ACB sleuths conducted two rounds of raids at the properties of Venkata Rao, his relatives and close aides on November 3 and November 7 in connection with a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case registered against him.

During the course of investigation and examination of the tainted officer’s nephew K Venkata Suresh, he confessed that 10 days ago, S Parvathi, mother-in-law of Venkata Rao, handed over one briefcase to him and another to her sister’s daughter K Lakshmi Madhuri and requested them to keep them safe as they contain valuables belonging to her son-in-law.

Lakshmi Madhuri also confessed that two years ago also, the accused had handed over a briefcase to her, requesting keep it in her safe custody. Subsequently, Lakshmi Madhuri gave both old and new briefcases to her neighbour J Srinivasa Rao, a private gas mechanic at Chandra Nagar in Gopalapatnam area of the city.

ACB officials conducted searches from 7 p.m on Saturday to 4 a.m on Sunday at the houses of J Srinivasa Rao, a gas mechanic and K Venkata Suresh at Chandra Nagar. ACB officials found 2.25 kg gold, Rs 11 lakh cash, 10 promissory notes and documents of assets whose market value is Rs 1.2 crore including a ‘Khararu Naama’ document for investment of Rs 20 lakh by the accused in the name of his wife along with two others for purchase of Plot No. 4, a 467 sq.yards extent land at Bhagatsing Nagar, Yellapuvanipalem, one Rs 65 lakh hand loan, conditional agreement in the name of his brother-in-law S Venkatagiri, a Guarantee Agreement for Rs 4 lakh hand loan with the guarantee on his sisters, 2.7 acres land, FD for Rs 10 lakh in the name of M/s VCS Estates and Projects and document of a flat in the name of the accused’s daughter S Rithika.

Briefcase with money

