Tourism circuits create jobs for tribal youths

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: With the development of several tourism circuits in Seetampeta and its surrounding areas under the purview of ITDA, employment opportunities are being created on a large scale. Tribal youths migrated to cities and other States in search of jobs.

They are finding jobs in the Seetampeta tourism circuits. About 40 youths were employed at NTR Adventure Park while five others found jobs at Mettaguda waterfalls. Similarly, over 30 others were employed with the proposed tribal museum, Jagatipalli resorts and other circuits.

“I was working at a medical laboratory in Hyderabad before getting the employment at Mettaguda waterfalls,” said S Simhachalam, a ticket clerk at Mettaguda waterfall. The ITDA is paying about `7,500 as salary with which I could maintain my family, comprising six members, including my elderly mother. He also said that about 700 to 900 footfalls are being reported at the waterfalls daily and the number is more on Fridays and Sundays.