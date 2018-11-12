Woman delivers in hosp toilet

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Reacting to the reports on the delivery in the bathroom in Ghosha Hospital in Vizianagaram two days ago, the hospital management said that the delivery took place after the pregnant woman went to the bathroom at about 7 pm.

In a release on Sunday, hospital superintendent Ravi Chandra said that the victim, K Janakamma, aged about 25 years, was admitted in the hospital for delivery on November 9. In the evening, she went to the bathroom. As she did not return even after a long time, hospital nursing staff rushed to the bathroom and found the woman had delivered a stillborn baby.

Such a type of delivery is called precipitate labour where the deliveries occur in minutes and that too without pains. However, finding that she delivered in the bathroom, hospital staff had provided all post-delivery medical services. Although the baby was delivered dead, hospital staff shifted the mother to the emergency ward.