YSRC President Jagan Mohan Reddy resumes padayatra

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition leader in Andhra Pradesh State Assembly and YSRC president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday resumed his Praja Sankalpa Yatra from Salur constituency in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh after suspending the padayatra for 17 days following the attack on him in the high security VIP area of Visakhapatnam Airport last month. A high security cover was thrown around the Opposition leader and people were allowed to go near Jagan Mohan Reddy after thorough checks following the attack on him.

Jagan Mohan Reddy started his Praja Sankalpa Yatra in November last year after paying respects to his father, former CM late YS Rajasekhara Reddy at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district, and the marathon was supposed to cover more than 3,000 kms stretching over 13 districts of the state. By October 25, the day he was attacked in the Visakhapatnam airport, Jagan Mohan Reddy completed the padayatra in 11 districts and entered Vizianagaram district. The yatra would end at Itchapuram in Srikakulam district.

Meanwhile, with the resumption of the yatra on Monday, the 295th day of the padayatra, from Melapuvalasa village in Makkuva mandal, police had made elaborate security arrangements to ensure that the marathon passes off peacefully. Nearly 100 policemen were posted in and around Jagan Mohan Reddy and no one, except for women, was allowed to meet the leader as a security measure.

Special passes were issued to the YSRC leaders who are accompanying Jagan Mohan Reddy and even police personnel were asked to display their special identity cards issued by the district police.

Jagan Mohan Reddy was accorded a grand welcome and large number of people greeted him all through the yatra route.