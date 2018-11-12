Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC President Jagan Mohan Reddy resumes padayatra

Jagan Mohan Reddy started his Praja Sankalpa Yatra in November last year after paying respects to his father, former CM late YS Rajasekhara Reddy at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district.

Published: 12th November 2018 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy arrives in Visakhapatnam on Sunday evening. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition leader in Andhra Pradesh State Assembly and YSRC president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday resumed his Praja Sankalpa Yatra from Salur constituency in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh after suspending the padayatra for 17 days following the attack on him in the high security VIP area of Visakhapatnam Airport last month. A high security cover was thrown around the Opposition leader and people were allowed to go near Jagan Mohan Reddy after thorough checks following the attack on him.

Jagan Mohan Reddy started his Praja Sankalpa Yatra in November last year after paying respects to his father, former CM late YS Rajasekhara Reddy at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district, and the marathon was supposed to cover more than 3,000 kms stretching over 13 districts of the state. By October 25, the day he was attacked in the Visakhapatnam airport, Jagan Mohan Reddy completed the padayatra in 11 districts and entered Vizianagaram district. The yatra would end at Itchapuram in Srikakulam district.

Meanwhile, with the resumption of the yatra on Monday, the 295th day of the padayatra, from Melapuvalasa village in Makkuva mandal, police had made elaborate security arrangements to ensure that the marathon passes off peacefully. Nearly 100 policemen were posted in and around Jagan Mohan Reddy and no one, except for women, was allowed to meet the leader as a security measure.

Special passes were issued to the YSRC leaders who are accompanying Jagan Mohan Reddy and even police personnel were asked to display their special identity cards issued by the district police.

Jagan Mohan Reddy was accorded a grand welcome and large number of people greeted him all through the yatra route.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSRC president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy padayatra Praja Sankalpa Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp