Home States Andhra Pradesh

BCAS says Jagan Mohan Reddy attacker did not have permit to enter Visakhapatnam airport

BCAS, to another question, said since no application for AEP was submitted to them, they had not given any permission to Srinivasa Rao to work at the cafeteria.

Published: 13th November 2018 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Jagan_Mohan_Reddy

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid raging controversy over how J Srinivasa Ra, the prime accused in the attack on YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam airport on October 25,  could manage to gain entry into the high-security VIP area in the airport, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) made it clear that Srinivasa Rao did not have either Aerodrome Entry Permit or permission to work at the cafeteria on the airport premises.

Director General of BCAS Kumar Rajesh Chandra said this in reply to a letter written by YSRC Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy to  BCAS on October 30 raising several questions over security aspects and permission given to Srinivasa Rao to move on the airport premises following the October 25 attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy. One of the questions raised by Vijayasai Reddy sought to know weather Srinivasa Rao or his employer Harshavardhan submitted an Aerodrome Entry Permit (AEP) application form (AEPAF) to BCAS and, if so, whether it had any mention about the criminal track record of Srinivasa Rao. 

“Was there any mention about the criminal cases pending against Srinivasa Rao in the application?’’ the MP asked. In response, BCAS said neither Srinivasa Rao nor his employer submitted any AEPAF to BCAS. It also denied issuing AEP to the accused.

BCAS, to another question, said since no application for AEP was submitted to them, they had not given any permission to Srinivasa Rao to work at the cafeteria. Quoting the report submitted by the Airport Director, Visakhapatnam, BCAS said that Srinivasa Rao was issued a temporary AEP for the period from October 1 to October 30 for the Zone D. “This permitted him to go up to the check-in area of the departure terminal,’’ it said.

It made it clear that no permission was given to Srinivasa Rao or Harshavardhan to have access to key places at the airport.  Vijayasai Reddy, in the letter, sought to know whether it was a fact that Harshavardhan would go up to the aircraft to receive Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu whenever he visited Vizag and who gave him permission to go directly up to the aircraft. BCAS said that receiving and sending off the CM and other VIPs is the responsibility of the State administration. However, it added that further details on the issue were being obtained.

The Bureau, in its reply, said that there were no complaints registered against Fusion Foods Restaurant run by Harshavardhan and they were collecting the records from Airports Authority of India about the persons permitted to work in restaurant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Bureau of Civil Aviation Security J Srinivasa Ra Attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy Visakhapatnam airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp