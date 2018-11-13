Four young engineers turn innovators, develop solar electric auto

G Ramesh Babu By

SRIKAKULAM: Four mechanical engineering graduates have developed a solar electric auto-rickshaw. Instead of opting for jobs in automobile industries after completion of their engineering course, the quartet decided to set up their own automobile unit to be self-reliant. Vavilapalli Uday Kiran, Sasapu Vasudeva Rao, Majji Chanti Babu and Karanam Parthasaradhi launched their pilot project in the name of Vajra Motor Works in Srikakulam a few months ago.

They designed the solar-cum-battery operated auto in just 15 days and launched it in the district on a pilot basis. The quartet claimed that it took only three days for them to make the solar electric auto.

The dual-mode auto runs on solar power in daytime and battery power is used at night. The auto can travel a distance ranging from 110 to 160 km with three-hour charging of battery. It can carry a load of up to one tonne and accommodate seven persons.

The vehicle which can travel at a speed of 55 kmph, is on par with commercial autos in the market in many aspects. The maintenance cost of the zero-emission auto is bare minimum.

Highlighting the salient features of the eco-friendly solar electric auto, Uday Kiran says, “It costs Rs 440 on an average to run a diesel auto for a distance ranging from 110 to 160 km. The operation cost of the solar electric auto for the same distance is not more than Rs 40. If the government extends support to our innovative project, employment can be generated for mechanical engineering graduates in the district. We have already explained our innovative project to the officials concerned seeking the support of the government to expand it.”