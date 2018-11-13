Jagan Mohan Reddy resumes yatra under three-layer security cover 

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: After a break of 17 days following the knife attack on him at the Vizag airport on October 25, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy resumed his Praja Sankalpa Yatra on Monday from Payakapadu village of Makkuva manal in Salur Assembly segment under heavy police security.

Keeping the attack on Jagan in view, police have tightened the security to the Leader of the Opposition. Around 100 policemen are escorting Jagan in the walkathon while CC cameras were installed at the camp. The police also using drone cameras during the walkathon.

Identity cards have been issued to the party workers and others who are following Jagan in the yatra. A three-layer security system has been provided to the YSRCP chief under which the security personnel have been issued red, green and blue identity cards. With the police imposing strict restrictions for meeting Jagan in the walkathon, party workers and sympathisers faced a tough time.

Against the backdrop of the attack, police are allowing only people with red passes issued by the party heads to meet Jagan and that too after thorough verification. Party heads started issuing red passes with priority being given to female sympathisers and party workers. Blue colour identity cards have been issued to the party workers who are following Jagan in the yatra.

Resuming the yatra on the 295th day from Payakapadu village, Jagan covered Melupuvalasa, Makkuva crossroad, Mulakkayavalasa, Kasipatnam crossroad before lunch. He visited Papayyavalasa and Koyynapeta villages in the afternoon. A huge crowd thronged Jagan’s camp to meet him.