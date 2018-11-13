Two leopard skins seized in East Godavari

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Rampachodavaram forest range officials seized two leopard skins at Kothapalli and Gurramamidi villages on Monday and arrested five persons after conducting raids.

Forest Range Officer Sunil Kumar said they found a person moving suspiciously at Rampachodavaram area hospital.

When questioned, he revealed that one person in Kothapalli had possessed leopard skins. Based on the information, the forest officials conducted a raid and seized a leopard skin from a house in the village.

In another raid on a house in Gurramamidi village of DV Kota panchayat in Maredumilli mandal, the forest officials seized another leopard skin and arrested three persons.

The arrested, Kalli Sattireddy, Vakasavada Kachhireddy, Gudamala Venkatareddy, Kattula Suggireddy and Bhumireddy, will be produced in Rampachodavaram court on Tuesday.

Two cases were registered against them under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

It is yet to be ascertained whether the seized skins are of leopards poached in Rampachodavaram forest.