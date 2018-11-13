Uniting anti-BJP parties at national level to get justice to State, nation, says Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that he took the responsibility of uniting all the anti-BJP parties at the national level to get a favourable government at the Centre so as to get justice to the State as well as the nation.

“If the BJP forms government at the Centre again, the State will not get justice. As the Centre is trying to create difficulties for us as well as the nation and democracy, I have taken the decision to unite the anti-BJP parties in the interest of the State and nation. The present BJP government is doing grave injustice to the State,’’ the Chief Minister said.

Apart from not fulfilling the assurances given to the State at the time of bifurcation, the BJP-led Union government has not sanctioned even a rupee to the State as Titli cyclone relief.

Speaking after launching the Adharana- 2, a scheme to supply tools to artisans, the Chief Minister came down heavily on the Centre for denying special category status and not implementing the provisions of the AP State Reorganisation Act. Instead of fulfilling our just demands, the BJP government at the Centre was attempting to suppress us, Naidu alleged.

Reiterating that the demonetisation has remained as a futile exercise and is playing a havoc with people, he said the BJP was ruining the reputation of institutes such as CBI and RBI. The Centre is also using Enforcement Director and Income Tax against the political opponents of the BJP, he alleged.

Asserting that his government, despite facing problems with effective implementation of various welfare schemes for the benefit of the people, he said under first phase of Adharana-2 scheme, Rs 1,581 crore worth tools will be supplied to 1.16 lakh people.

In all four phases, the government will distribute Rs 4,000 crore-worth tools to eight lakh beneficiaries under the Adharana- 2 scheme, he said.

While Chief Minister commenced the distribution of tools to beneficiaries in Vijayawada, his Cabinet colleagues handed over tools to people in different districts under the scheme.