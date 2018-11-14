Home States Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati deeksha set to be show of strength of anti-BJP parties 

He also suggested the party leaders to stay positive, which, he said, will always lead to success.

CM Naidu addressing Asha workers in Vijayawada on Tuesday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, who is taking up initiatives for uniting all the anti-BJP parties at the national level, on Tuesday announced that leaders of national leaders of various political parties would attend the last leg of Dharma Porata Deeksha to be organised in the capital region of Amaravati. 

The last leg of the party’s flagship protest programme against the Centre for denying special category status to the State and its alleged failure to implement the provisions in the AP Reorganisation Act is all set to become a show of strength of anti-BJP parties ahead of the 2019 general elections. 

Heading the TDP strategic committee meeting ‘Election 2019 Mission’ at his residence in Undavalli near here on Tuesday, Naidu called upon the party leaders to garner people’s support by explaining the development and welfare schemes being implemented by the State government in the past 54 months. In the same breath, he also wanted them to explain to the people the “betrayal” done by the Centre to AP, by visiting every house and through pamphlets and wall writings.

The ruling party is planning to organise a series of meetings, including Dharma Porata Deekshas, in Nellore on November 20, Vizianagaram on November 27 and subsequent events in Srikakulam and Anantapur.  Naidu directed the party leaders to make all these programmes a big success. Asking the party leaders to make the ‘Jayaho BC Workshop’ to be held in Rajamahendravaram on November 15 and 16 a successful, he wanted all the BC leaders to attend and debate the welfare programmes taken up by the government for the past four-and-a-half years.

He also urged them to come up with a ‘BC plan’ to be implemented in the future. Similarly, Naidu also directed the party leaders to organise ‘TDP Hamara’ and ‘Dalita Tejam’ programmes in all constituencies. He made it clear that party tickets would be given only to winning horses, based on the performance of MLAs and MPs as well as the feedback of public on their efficiency.

He also suggested the party leaders to stay positive, which, he said, will always lead to success. “Taking right decisions at the right time is key for success in politics, ” he observed.

Naidu promises more income to Asha workers

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the State government will come up with more programmes to utilise the services of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers to enhance their income.

He was addressing the Asha workers after attending felicitation meeting organised by them on Tuesday. On the occasion, the Chief Minister lashed out at the BJP-led Centre as well as the Opposition parties in the State. “Opposition parties, at the behest of BJP, are ignoring the interests of the State,” he said. 

