ISKCON seer to join BJP in Rajamahendravaram today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP, which wants to grow in Andhra Pradesh, seems to be preferred by the spiritual and religious gurus. After the seer from Sree Peetham, Swami Paripoornananda, joined the BJP last month to campaign in Telangana, it is now the turn of Satyanarayana Gopinath Das of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Rajamahendravaram.

Das will join the BJP in the presence of the State president Kanna Lakshminarayana and other national leaders in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Lakshminarayana appointed the party parliamentary convenors, co-convenors and constituency incharges on Tuesday. Sources within the party said that while the convenors will more or less be the likely contestants from the corresponding parliament constituency in the 2019 General Elections, the co-covenors will likely get a ticket from the Assembly constituencies.

The convenors appointed include: Satyanarayana Reddy K K V V (Araku), Viswanatham Kanithi (Srikakulam), Sanyasi Raju Pakalapati (Vizianagaram), Kasi Viswanadha Raju S (Visakhapatnam), Sarvarayudu Thota (Kakinada), Ayyaji Vema (Amalapuram) and Surya Sunkavalli (Rajamahendravaram).