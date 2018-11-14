Police foil YSRCP dharna in Piduguralla

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tension prevailed at Piduguralla of Guntur district on Tuesday as police foiled a dharna called by the YSRCP and arrested its leader Kasu Mahesh Reddy. Earlier, the police kept Mahesh Reddy and party spokesperson Ambati Rambabu on house arrest. However, the leader was able to escape and reached Piduguralla from where he was arrested again.

The party leaders alleged corruption in tenders called for roadworks by the municipality.

It objected to the arrest and called it ‘undemocratic’. It said the police were already informed about the protest who had also given permission for the same.

“People are observing the authoritarian nature of the police and will give a fitting reply at the appropriate time,” the leaders added.

Meanwhile, the police shifted Mahesh Reddy, along with Repala Srinivas, ZPTC members Ramireddy, Muralidhar Reddy and others (who were also arrested), to Rajupalem police station.