Ramachandraiah, several other leaders join YSRCP

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Many politicians joined the YSRCP on Tuesday in the presence of the party chief

Jagan Mohan Reddy during the Praja Sankalpa Yatra in Vizianagaram.

Former minister and senior Congress leader C Ramachandraiah joined YSRCP at Baggamdoravalasa village in the Makkuva mandal. Similarly, N Subba Raghava Rao, TDP leader from Railway Koduru segment of YSR district, PTM mandal MPP Konda Geetamma and TDP leader Siddardha from Tamballapalli segment of Chittoor district also joined the party.

In an attempt to create a common platform for all YSRCP outfits, Jagan launched a website www.annakosam.com in Vizianagaram district.