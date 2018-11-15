Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra government to develop 3,100-km rural roads, 430 bridges

Stating that the New Development Bank has tentatively accepted to lend loan for the projects, he said that the bank’s vice-president is scheduled to visit Amaravati to call on Naidu.

Published: 15th November 2018 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

roadways

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at facilitating better transportation, road connectivity and to link mandal headquarters with district headquarters, the State government has embarked on developing 3,100-km-long rural roads and reconstructing 430 bridges at an estimated cost of Rs 6,400 crore.

Officials of Roads and Development department prepared the proposals under Andhra Pradesh Mandal Connectivity and Rural Connectivity Improvement Project and Andhra Pradesh Roads and Bridges Reconstruction Project and are on the process of finalising the consultant and preparing the Detailed Project Report.

As most mandals have single line roads and bridges constructed long ago, most of which are in a dilapidated condition, the officials proposed to lay double line roads (at least at a width of seven metres).  
Special Chief Secretary (Roads and Buildings) Neerabh Kumar Prasad told TNIE that they have proposed both the projects and are on the process of taking it to next level.

Stating that many mandals are without double line road connectivity with district headquarters and also with nearby mandal headquarters, Chief Engineer (Rural Roads) P Srimannarayana told TNIE that after estimating a budget of Rs 6,400 crore under both heads (projects), they approached New Development Bank at Shanghai to lend a loan through Directorate of Economic Affairs (GoI).

Stating that the New Development Bank has tentatively accepted to lend loan for the projects, he said that the bank’s vice-president is scheduled to visit Amaravati to call on Naidu on November 21 to oversee the capital’s ongoing works and is expected to go through proposed projects worth Rs 6, 400 crore.  

Srimannarayana informed that after accepting the proposals, the New Development Bank will lend 70 per cent of the total estimated cost as loan, while the remaining amount will be borne by the State government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rural roads Andhra Road Development Roads and Bridges in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp