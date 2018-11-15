Andhra government to develop 3,100-km rural roads, 430 bridges

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at facilitating better transportation, road connectivity and to link mandal headquarters with district headquarters, the State government has embarked on developing 3,100-km-long rural roads and reconstructing 430 bridges at an estimated cost of Rs 6,400 crore.

Officials of Roads and Development department prepared the proposals under Andhra Pradesh Mandal Connectivity and Rural Connectivity Improvement Project and Andhra Pradesh Roads and Bridges Reconstruction Project and are on the process of finalising the consultant and preparing the Detailed Project Report.

As most mandals have single line roads and bridges constructed long ago, most of which are in a dilapidated condition, the officials proposed to lay double line roads (at least at a width of seven metres).

Special Chief Secretary (Roads and Buildings) Neerabh Kumar Prasad told TNIE that they have proposed both the projects and are on the process of taking it to next level.

Stating that many mandals are without double line road connectivity with district headquarters and also with nearby mandal headquarters, Chief Engineer (Rural Roads) P Srimannarayana told TNIE that after estimating a budget of Rs 6,400 crore under both heads (projects), they approached New Development Bank at Shanghai to lend a loan through Directorate of Economic Affairs (GoI).

Stating that the New Development Bank has tentatively accepted to lend loan for the projects, he said that the bank’s vice-president is scheduled to visit Amaravati to call on Naidu on November 21 to oversee the capital’s ongoing works and is expected to go through proposed projects worth Rs 6, 400 crore.

Srimannarayana informed that after accepting the proposals, the New Development Bank will lend 70 per cent of the total estimated cost as loan, while the remaining amount will be borne by the State government.