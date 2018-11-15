BJP will go it alone in next polls, says Kanna Lakshminarayana

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The BJP will contest the coming elections alone, without support of any party, State BJP President Kanna Lakshminarayana said. The party is planning relay hunger strikes from November 19 to protest land grabbing by Telugu Desam party leaders, which goes into thousands of acres, he added.

He participated as a chief guest in a meeting organised at Gedela Nukaraju Kalyana Mandapam, Alcot Gardens in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday.The city BJP wing organised the meeting to invite president, South India, ISCKON temples to join the party. Kanna invited the new entrant into the party and offered him the BJP’s kanduva (a garment worn on a man’s upper body).

According to him, there are many lapses in Polavaram project, which is being claimed as the ‘lifeline’ of Andhra Pradesh. “When I was going to meet West Godavari Zilla Parishad chairperson Bapiraju, I was put under house arrest. Where is the democracy in the State? Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is conspiring to suppress the voice of Opposition parties,” Kanna said.Local MLA Akula Satyanarayana, BJP corporator Sreedevi, and BJP State secretary Bommu Dattu and others participated in the meeting.