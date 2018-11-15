Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP will go it alone in next polls, says Kanna Lakshminarayana

The BJP will contest the coming elections alone, without support of any party, State BJP President Kanna Lakshminarayana said.

Published: 15th November 2018 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The BJP will contest the coming elections alone, without support of any party, State BJP President Kanna Lakshminarayana said. The party  is planning relay hunger strikes from November 19 to protest land grabbing by Telugu Desam party leaders, which goes into thousands of acres, he added.

He participated as a chief guest in a meeting organised at Gedela Nukaraju Kalyana Mandapam, Alcot Gardens in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday.The city BJP wing organised the meeting to invite president, South India, ISCKON temples to join the party. Kanna invited the new entrant into the party and offered him the BJP’s kanduva (a garment worn on a man’s upper body).

According to him, there are many lapses in Polavaram project, which is being claimed as the ‘lifeline’ of Andhra Pradesh. “When I was going to meet West Godavari Zilla Parishad chairperson Bapiraju, I was put under house arrest. Where is the democracy in the State? Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is conspiring to suppress the voice of Opposition parties,” Kanna said.Local MLA Akula Satyanarayana, BJP corporator Sreedevi, and BJP State secretary Bommu Dattu and others participated in the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanna Lakshminarayana Andhra BJP Telugu Desam party Andhra Politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp