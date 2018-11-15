Home States Andhra Pradesh

Give quota to minorities: Former MP G Nizamuddin

Hindupur former MP G Nizamuddin said political quota for the minorities are need of the hour.

GUNTUR: Hindupur former MP G Nizamuddin said political quota for the minorities are need of the hour. He said that he will fight for reservations, which will  be tabled in Parliament before the 2019 general polls are announced.

He was speaking at a meeting in Guntur, organised by the Integrated Forum for Muslims Rights, at Moulana Abdul Kalam Azad Shadi Khana on Wednesday.  Kadiri MLA Attar Chand Basha demanded to announce more Sarpanch, MLA and MP seats to the minority community in the State. He said, “We have to fight for special status in the Muslim Finance Development Corporation.” Kadapa MLA Amzad Basha said that as many as 125 MPs represented Parliament in 1952, but there are only 25 in the present Lok Sabha.

Guntur MLA Md Mustafa said the community leaders must focus to educate the children so that they take up good jobs. MLC Sharif Md Ahamed, Zilla Parishad chairperson Sk Jhonymoon, Integrated forum convener Nabi Jilani, Andhra Pradesh State Minorities Finance Corporation chirperson Md Hidayat and others participated.

