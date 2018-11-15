Inter exams from February 27,  over 10 lakh students to appear

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A total of 5,25,729 students will be appearing for the Intermediate first year examination-2019 which is scheduled to be held from February 27. HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao announced the first and second-year Intermediate examination scheduled here on Wednesday.

A total of 10,06,449 students will appear for both first and second year exams. The first year exams will be held from February 27 to March 16 and the second year exams from February 28 to March 18 from 9 am to 12 noon.

The minister said that this year the number of candidates was more than that of last year. The examination will be held at 1,448 centres. As many as 4,80,720 second-year students will be appearing for the exam. Ethics and human value examination will be conducted on January 28 and Environmental Education exam is on January 30 and they will be held at 2,850 centres. Practical examinations will be held from February 1 to February 20 for which 3,41,252 students will appear at 950 centres.

Srinivasa Rao said that this year also, there would be jumbling system of both students and faculty for the practical exams. “From this year, there will be subject-wise grading system in place of overall of grading system with marks of the first year students who appeared for IPE March 2018. To avoid any manipulations, the invigilators for practical exams will be informed about their centres only a few hours before the exam,” said the minister.

For the students to find their centre easily, a mobile app IPE Centre Locator App was developed. The app will help students get centre location easily through Android mobile. CCTV cameras will be installed at all the exam centres. Squads and flying squads will make sudden inspections to the exam centres.

Dates to remember

Exams dates : Feb 27-March 16 (first year)

Feb 28-March 18 (second year)

Inter first year: 5,25,729 candidates

Inter second year : 4,80,720

Centres: 1,448

Ethical and human value: Jan 28

Environmental education: Jan 30

Practical exams: Feb 1 to 20

Results: April 12