Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa Collector threatens to invoke SC, ST Act

Under the NTR Rural Housing Scheme for 2018-19, 70 houses were allotted to Jammalamadugu Assembly constituency.

Published: 15th November 2018 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KADAPA: In a move to send clear signals to the officials that any laxity in discharging their duties will not be tolerated, District Collector C Hari Kiran on Wednesday took a housing department official to task for failing to allot houses to ST beneficiaries.

The Collector went to the extent of asking the official as to why a case under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act should not be booked against him for not allotting houses to the ST beneficiaries of the housing scheme.

Under the NTR Rural Housing Scheme for 2018-19, 70 houses were allotted to Jammalamadugu Assembly constituency.

While reviewing the implementation of the housing scheme, Hari Kiran found that Deputy Engineer Ranga Varaprasad had failed to allot even a single house to ST beneficiaries in Jammalamadugu.The irate Collector issued a show-cause notice to the Deputy Engineer why a case under Section 3 of the SC, ST Act should not be booked against him for his failure to allot houses to the ST beneficiaries and sought explanation from him within 24 hours.

The Collector also found that Deputy Engineer Hussainappa’s performance was below par as he was not aware of the number of employees working under him in the Housing department. He  asked Housing Department Project Director Rajasekhar to immediately surrender Hussainappa to the Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SC Act ST Act Kadapa Collector

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp