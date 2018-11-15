Kadapa Collector threatens to invoke SC, ST Act

By Express News Service

KADAPA: In a move to send clear signals to the officials that any laxity in discharging their duties will not be tolerated, District Collector C Hari Kiran on Wednesday took a housing department official to task for failing to allot houses to ST beneficiaries.

The Collector went to the extent of asking the official as to why a case under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act should not be booked against him for not allotting houses to the ST beneficiaries of the housing scheme.

Under the NTR Rural Housing Scheme for 2018-19, 70 houses were allotted to Jammalamadugu Assembly constituency.

While reviewing the implementation of the housing scheme, Hari Kiran found that Deputy Engineer Ranga Varaprasad had failed to allot even a single house to ST beneficiaries in Jammalamadugu.The irate Collector issued a show-cause notice to the Deputy Engineer why a case under Section 3 of the SC, ST Act should not be booked against him for his failure to allot houses to the ST beneficiaries and sought explanation from him within 24 hours.

The Collector also found that Deputy Engineer Hussainappa’s performance was below par as he was not aware of the number of employees working under him in the Housing department. He asked Housing Department Project Director Rajasekhar to immediately surrender Hussainappa to the Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation.