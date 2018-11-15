Two ex-Cong ministers join Pawan Kalyan bandwagon

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two former Congress ministers — Raja Ashok Babu and  Dommeti Venkateswarlu — joined the Jana Sena in the presence of party chief Pawan Kalyan in Kakinada on Wednesday.

Raja Ashok Babu with Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in Kakinada on Wednesday after joining the party | Express

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Two former Congress ministers — Raja Ashok Babu and  Dommeti Venkateswarlu — joined the Jana Sena in the presence of party chief Pawan Kalyan in Kakinada on Wednesday. Ashok Babu and Dommeti served in the ministry of former Congress government of YS Rajshekhar Reddy.  

After joining the Jana Sena, Ashok Babu said the Jana Sena was the right choice in the current political situation. Stating that public, especially the youth, were attracted towards Jana Sena, he said that the party chief’s fiery speeches were enough to mobilise people.  

Expressing similar sentiment, Dommeti said that he was attracted towards the Jana Sena’s ideology of equality. Along with the former MLAs, former sarpanch Garikina Apparao, former DCMS vice-president Manepalli Babji and the Congress Kakinada city youth president also joined the Jana Sena.

Later addressing a public meeting at Golla Mamidada in East Godavari on Wednesday, Kalyan said one must strive to eradicate the caste system. “Dividing people on caste and religious lines is not a good practice,” he said. Jana Sena does not support any community, caste, religion in particular. “If we form the government in the State, we will work for the benefit of all sections of people."

